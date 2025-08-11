Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy holds health fair for school in Panama

    PANAMA

    06.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), holds a health fair for students at the Veracruz Bilingual School as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama, June 30, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 16:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973512
    VIRIN: 250630-M-PV411-1001
    Filename: DOD_111226905
    Length: 00:04:11
    Location: PA

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    USSOUTHCOM, USNS Comfort (T-AH 20,) CP25, combined interoperability, Panama, Midwest Mission

