U.S. Navy holds health fair for school in Panama

U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), holds a health fair for students at the Veracruz Bilingual School as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Panama, June 30, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
|06.30.2025
|08.12.2025 16:15
|B-Roll
|973512
|250630-M-PV411-1001
|DOD_111226905
|00:04:11
|PA
|2
|2
