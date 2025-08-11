Bravo Company Pickup

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Senior Drill Instructors with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, provide an overview of Pickup Day on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Aug. 8, 2025. Pickup Day, or "Black Friday," is the day new recruits meet their drill instructors for the first time. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpls. Jacob Richardson and Jordy Morales)