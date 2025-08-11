Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pedestrian & Driver Safety: One second can change everything.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild 

    1st Special Operations Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing demonstrate safe pedestrian and driver practices during a safety awareness campaign at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 1, 2025. The initiative urges personnel to use marked crosswalks, avoid distractions while driving and remain alert, all in an effort to reduce accidents on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 15:43
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973507
    VIRIN: 250701-F-KO751-1001
    Filename: DOD_111226742
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pedestrian & Driver Safety: One second can change everything., by A1C Tori Haudenschild, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    1 SOW
    pedestrian safety
    driver safety
    safety

