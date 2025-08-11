Pedestrian & Driver Safety: One second can change everything.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing demonstrate safe pedestrian and driver practices during a safety awareness campaign at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 1, 2025. The initiative urges personnel to use marked crosswalks, avoid distractions while driving and remain alert, all in an effort to reduce accidents on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)