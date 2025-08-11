Pedestrian & Driver Safety: One second can change everything.

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing demonstrate safe pedestrian and driver practices during a safety awareness campaign at Hurlburt Field, Florida, July 1, 2025. The initiative urges personnel to use marked crosswalks, avoid distractions while driving and remain alert, all in an effort to reduce accidents on base. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tori Haudenschild)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 15:43
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973507
|VIRIN:
|250701-F-KO751-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111226742
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
