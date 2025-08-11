Take control of your career and request guidance from your Force Support Career Field Team with Career Vectoring! To submit your worksheet or additional questions, please email:
AFPC.DPZCU.ForceSupportCFT@us.af.mil
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 14:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973506
|VIRIN:
|250630-D-JK875-7303
|Filename:
|DOD_111226676
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Career Vectoring, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.