    MOS 94A Land Combat Electronic Missile System Repairer-30 second version

    FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Christopher Coyer 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    30 second version-United States Army Military Occupational Specialty Overview-MOS 94A Land Combat Electronic Missile System Repairer

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973496
    VIRIN: 250812-D-MN278-9875
    PIN: 250003
    Filename: DOD_111226487
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: FORT LEE, VIRGINIA, US

    Army Career
    USAREC
    Army Job
    Land Combat Electronic Missile System Repairer
    MOS 94A
    Ordinance Corps

