This 2-minute video provides a quick overview of the Force Support Key Career Positions (KCP) program, featuring testimonials from past participants who share how the program shaped their career growth and leadership journey.
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 14:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973489
|VIRIN:
|250620-D-JK875-3433
|Filename:
|DOD_111226424
|Length:
|00:02:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Force Support - Key Career Positions, by Frederick Chapa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.