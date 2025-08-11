USACE 71st FEST partners with Panama and U.S. Embassy to improve municipal water system

Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 71st Forward Engineering Support Team-Advance, in collaboration with Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, work to provide humanitarian assistance by doing a feasibility assessment of providing fresh, potable drinking water to the residents of Salamanca, Panama. At the time of this video, Salamanca was the only township in the Panama Canal Authority zone without access to a municipal potable water supply. They relied on water tanks resupplied by water trucks or purchases from local stores. The 71st FEST-A team provided technical assistance by assessing the current water infrastructure and developing possible engineering solutions with initial cost estimates and standard designs for municipal potable water infrastructure.
