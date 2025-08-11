Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 71st FEST partners with Panama and U.S. Embassy to improve municipal water system

    PANAMA

    08.04.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers 71st Forward Engineering Support Team-Advance, in collaboration with Joint Security Cooperation Group - Panama, work to provide humanitarian assistance by doing a feasibility assessment of providing fresh, potable drinking water to the residents of Salamanca, Panama. At the time of this video, Salamanca was the only township in the Panama Canal Authority zone without access to a municipal potable water supply. They relied on water tanks resupplied by water trucks or purchases from local stores. The 71st FEST-A team provided technical assistance by assessing the current water infrastructure and developing possible engineering solutions with initial cost estimates and standard designs for municipal potable water infrastructure.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:47
    Location: PA

    TAGS

    SOUTHCOM
    USACA
    Engineer
    Panama
    Humanitarian Assistance
    71st FEST

