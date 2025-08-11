Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Captain Pryce on Maritime Capabilities

    AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards 

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Capt. Justin Pryce, assigned to the 1st Australian Division, discusses the maritime capabilities of the Australian Army and interoperability while working alongside allied troops in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Video by Spc. Robert Regnier)

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:42
    Location: AU

    talismansabre25

