Captain Pryce on Maritime Capabilities

Capt. Justin Pryce, assigned to the 1st Australian Division, discusses the maritime capabilities of the Australian Army and interoperability while working alongside allied troops in Queensland, Australia, July 22, 2025. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States, advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Video by Spc. Robert Regnier)
|Date Taken:
|07.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 12:42
|Category:
|Interviews
|Location:
|AU
