Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NTS-3 Launch Animation - Vertical

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2025

    Video by Bradley T Bowman 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The Department of the Air Force (DAF) launches the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) Vanguard on the USSF-106 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025. NTS-3 is a payload for the first U.S. national security launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. We could include this too in caption: NTS-3 incorporates several key technologies to enhance resilience, accuracy and security: an advanced timekeeping system for atomic clocks, a reprogrammable receiver enabling compatibility with both legacy and advanced signals called Global Navigation Satellite System Test Architecture, and a signal authentication protocol to protect against GPS spoofing called Chips Message Robust Authentication. (U.S. Air Force Animation by Bradley Bowman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 12:24
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973481
    VIRIN: 250812-F-HW161-1002
    Filename: DOD_111226284
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: OHIO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTS-3 Launch Animation - Vertical, by Bradley T Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download