NTS-3 Launch Animation - Vertical

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) launches the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) Vanguard on the USSF-106 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025. NTS-3 is a payload for the first U.S. national security launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. We could include this too in caption: NTS-3 incorporates several key technologies to enhance resilience, accuracy and security: an advanced timekeeping system for atomic clocks, a reprogrammable receiver enabling compatibility with both legacy and advanced signals called Global Navigation Satellite System Test Architecture, and a signal authentication protocol to protect against GPS spoofing called Chips Message Robust Authentication. (U.S. Air Force Animation by Bradley Bowman)
08.12.2025
08.12.2025
|Package
|973481
|250812-F-HW161-1002
|DOD_111226284
|00:01:30
|Location:
OHIO, US
|0
|0
