NTS-3 Launch Animation - Vertical

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973481" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Department of the Air Force (DAF) launches the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) Vanguard on the USSF-106 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025. NTS-3 is a payload for the first U.S. national security launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket. We could include this too in caption: NTS-3 incorporates several key technologies to enhance resilience, accuracy and security: an advanced timekeeping system for atomic clocks, a reprogrammable receiver enabling compatibility with both legacy and advanced signals called Global Navigation Satellite System Test Architecture, and a signal authentication protocol to protect against GPS spoofing called Chips Message Robust Authentication. (U.S. Air Force Animation by Bradley Bowman)