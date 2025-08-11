Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MP Combined Missions

    AUSTRALIA

    07.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards, Staff Sgt. Tara Brown and Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler

    340th Public Affairs Detachment

    Military Police (MP) from several different nations provide key safety and support to the community and service members during Talisman Sabre 25. One of the MP’s core elements is establishing force protection. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler, Staff Sgt. Tara Brown, and Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 11:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973476
    VIRIN: 250725-A-IX878-2323
    Filename: DOD_111226171
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: AU

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MP Combined Missions, by SFC Leron Richards, SSG Tara Brown and MSG Matthew Keeler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    talismansabre25
    Milirary Police

