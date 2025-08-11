MP Combined Missions

Military Police (MP) from several different nations provide key safety and support to the community and service members during Talisman Sabre 25. One of the MP’s core elements is establishing force protection. Talisman Sabre is the largest bilateral military exercise between Australia and the United States advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific by strengthening relationships and interoperability among key allies and partners, while enhancing our collective capabilities to respond to a wide array of potential security concerns. (U.S. Army video by Master Sgt. Matthew Keeler, Staff Sgt. Tara Brown, and Sgt. 1st Class Leron Richards)
|07.25.2025
|08.12.2025 11:52
|Video Productions
|973476
|250725-A-IX878-2323
|DOD_111226171
|00:00:43
|AU
|0
|0
