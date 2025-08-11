Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Warrant Officer 5 Adam Bergeron Retirement Ceremony

    TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.07.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico   

    U.S. Marine Corps Chief Warrant Officer 5 Adam Bergeron held his retirement ceremony at the Semper Fidelis Memorial Chapel, Triangle, Virginia, Aug. 8, 2025. The retirement ceremony was held for Bergeron to commemorate his 30 years of honorable service in the Marine Corps. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ethan Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.07.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 13:10
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 973470
    VIRIN: 250808-M-IY782-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225932
    Length: 00:38:06
    Location: TRIANGLE, VIRGINIA, US

    Marines, CWO5, RETIREMENT, CEREMONY, QUANTICO

