A public service announcement reminding service members to practice road safety at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Aug. 11, 2025. This video was created to bring awareness to students and drivers ahead of the new school year. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Mun)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 10:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973467
|VIRIN:
|250811-F-DG879-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111225926
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Back to School Road Safety PSA, by A1C Jessica Mun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.