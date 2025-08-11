U.S. Soldiers assigned to, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, , 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stage an M1 Abrams prior to a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 24, 2025. The live fire exercise prepares Soldiers for their upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 10:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973466
|VIRIN:
|250724-A-TW216-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111225924
|Length:
|00:04:27
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment : Tank Night Live Fire Exercise, by SGT Cody Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.