2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment : Tank Night Live Fire Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973466" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Soldiers assigned to, 2nd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, , 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, stage an M1 Abrams prior to a live fire exercise at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, July 24, 2025. The live fire exercise prepares Soldiers for their upcoming Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, a military training event that integrates various combat arms to execute live-fire scenarios, enhancing teamwork and operational readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Cody Nelson)