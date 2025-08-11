The 56th Rescue Squadron, 56th Rescue Generation Squadron and 57th Rescue Squadron participated in exercise Jolly Vihar 25 at Pápa Air Base, Hungary, July 14-25.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 09:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973465
|VIRIN:
|250719-F-EX759-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111225881
|Length:
|00:00:37
|Location:
|PAPA AIR BASE, HU
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jolly Vihar 25 Reel, by TSgt Stephanie Serrano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
