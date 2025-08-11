Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Demolition Update — SM-1A Former Nuclear Power Plant

    FORT GREELY, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by David Gray and Thomas Deaton

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Baltimore District   

    Brenda Barber, Baltimore District Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deactivated Nuclear Power Plant Program, provides an update on the demolition process underway at the former SM-1A site on Fort Greely, Alaska. As material is removed from the site, it is segregated and placed into intermodal shipping containers, temporarily stored at a secure facility on the installation, and later transported to a designated waste facility in Texas.

    The USACE Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and began the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024.

    U.S. Army video by David Gray and Thomas I. Deaton

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 09:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973462
    VIRIN: 250501-A-WK509-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225840
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT GREELY, ALASKA, US

