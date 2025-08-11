Demolition Update — SM-1A Former Nuclear Power Plant

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Brenda Barber, Baltimore District Program Manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Deactivated Nuclear Power Plant Program, provides an update on the demolition process underway at the former SM-1A site on Fort Greely, Alaska. As material is removed from the site, it is segregated and placed into intermodal shipping containers, temporarily stored at a secure facility on the installation, and later transported to a designated waste facility in Texas.



The USACE Radiological Health Physics Regional Center of Expertise, based at Baltimore District, provides radiation safety and technical support to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and other federal agencies at home and abroad and began the decommissioning and dismantlement of SM-1A in 2024.



U.S. Army video by David Gray and Thomas I. Deaton



