U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire small munition weapons during a deck live-fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. The Marines participated in training to sustain marksmanship fundamentals and increase technical and tactical acumen. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 09:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973455
|VIRIN:
|250807-M-BA875-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111225646
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 31st MEU conduct deck live-fire B-Roll, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
