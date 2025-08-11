Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU conduct deck live-fire B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fire small munition weapons during a deck live-fire aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 7, 2025. The Marines participated in training to sustain marksmanship fundamentals and increase technical and tactical acumen. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973455
    VIRIN: 250807-M-BA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225646
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU conduct deck live-fire B-Roll, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    live-fire, lethality, proficiency, Readiness, m4 carbine, proficiency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download