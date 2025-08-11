31st MEU | VMFA 242 fly off the USS America B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly off the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 10, 2025. Following a successful training iteration with partnered nations, VMFA 242 departs the amphibious ready group back to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps by Sgvideot. Peter Rawlins)
|08.09.2025
|08.12.2025 09:51
|B-Roll
|PHILIPPINE SEA
