Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | VMFA 242 fly off the USS America B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.09.2025

    Video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II aircraft assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly off the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 10, 2025. Following a successful training iteration with partnered nations, VMFA 242 departs the amphibious ready group back to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps by Sgvideot. Peter Rawlins)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 09:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973454
    VIRIN: 250810-M-BA875-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225645
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | VMFA 242 fly off the USS America B-Roll, by Sgt Peter Rawlins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    lethality, combat-ready, readiness, deterrence, rapid-response, retrograde

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download