31st MEU | VMM 265 (Rein.) fly off USS America B-Roll

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Ospreys and CH53E Super Stallions assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 265 (Rein.), 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fly away during flight operations, aboard the amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), in the Philippine Sea, Aug. 10, 2025. Following a successful training iteration with partnered nations, VMM 265 departs the amphibious ready group back to Marine Corps Air Station Futenma. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Peter Rawlins)