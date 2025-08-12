Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pacific News Break: August 12, 2025

    JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Holloway 

    Media Center - Japan

    In the Republic of Korea, The U.S. and R.O.K announced Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 with a press conference in Seoul.

    In Japan, after weeks of nonstop flying, fueling, loading and launching, Misawa's 35th Fighter Wing wrapped up exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, making a milestone month of Agile Combat Employment, joint integration and combat readiness across the Indo-Pacific.

    And in Alaska, U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transportation Squadron 152 took part in exercise Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 02:59
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 973452
    VIRIN: 250812-F-QH602-9822
    Filename: DOD_111225525
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

