Pacific News Break: August 12, 2025

In the Republic of Korea, The U.S. and R.O.K announced Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 with a press conference in Seoul.
In Japan, after weeks of nonstop flying, fueling, loading and launching, Misawa's 35th Fighter Wing wrapped up exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, making a milestone month of Agile Combat Employment, joint integration and combat readiness across the Indo-Pacific.
And in Alaska, U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transportation Squadron 152 took part in exercise Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.
