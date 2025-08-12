Pacific News Break: August 12, 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973452" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In the Republic of Korea, The U.S. and R.O.K announced Ulchi Freedom Shield 2025 with a press conference in Seoul.



In Japan, after weeks of nonstop flying, fueling, loading and launching, Misawa's 35th Fighter Wing wrapped up exercise Resolute Force Pacific 2025, making a milestone month of Agile Combat Employment, joint integration and combat readiness across the Indo-Pacific.



And in Alaska, U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transportation Squadron 152 took part in exercise Red Flag Alaska 25-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.