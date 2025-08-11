College Interns in Camp Zama Summer Program Take on Engaging Public Affairs Mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Three interns assigned to the Garrison Public Affairs Office immersed themselves in a unique and engaging assignment during their first week.

More than 30 college students from universities throughout Japan are currently participating in U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s annual summer internship program.



Additional photos by Noriko Kudo, USAG Japan Public Affairs



