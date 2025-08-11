Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    College Interns in Camp Zama Summer Program Take on Engaging Public Affairs Mission

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.11.2025

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Three interns assigned to the Garrison Public Affairs Office immersed themselves in a unique and engaging assignment during their first week.
    More than 30 college students from universities throughout Japan are currently participating in U.S. Army Garrison Japan’s annual summer internship program.

    Additional photos by Noriko Kudo, USAG Japan Public Affairs

    #PeopleFirst #GoodNeighbors #MakeADifference #BeAllYouCanBe

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 04:20
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973451
    VIRIN: 250812-A-AB123-1001
    Filename: DOD_111225522
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, College Interns in Camp Zama Summer Program Take on Engaging Public Affairs Mission, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    Summer Internships
    IMCOM Pacific
    Camp Zama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download