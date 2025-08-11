Recently, Kunsan Air Base conducted exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 to ensure the wolf pack retains operational readiness and continues to be mission ready. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrated their capabilities by exercising rapid airfield damage recovery. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 02:14
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973450
|VIRIN:
|250806-A-YZ340-9922
|Filename:
|DOD_111225494
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Sentinel 25-3: RADR, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
