Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Sentinel 25-3: RADR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, Kunsan Air Base conducted exercise Beverly Sentinel 25-3 to ensure the wolf pack retains operational readiness and continues to be mission ready. The 8th Civil Engineer Squadron demonstrated their capabilities by exercising rapid airfield damage recovery. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 02:14
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973450
    VIRIN: 250806-A-YZ340-9922
    Filename: DOD_111225494
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sentinel 25-3: RADR, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    RADR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download