Recently, Kunsan Air Base conducts a three day exercise to ensure the wolfpack remains mission ready Aug. 5-7, 2025 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron exercised general arming procedures to allow the wolfpack to enter a contingent environment in defense of the Republic of Korea. ( U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2025 01:46
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|973448
|VIRIN:
|250805-A-YZ340-1904
|Filename:
|DOD_111225462
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Beverly Sentinel 25-3: GENARM, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
