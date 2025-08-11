Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Beverly Sentinel 25-3: GENARM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.04.2025

    Video by Cpl. Marie Paul 

    AFN Kunsan

    Recently, Kunsan Air Base conducts a three day exercise to ensure the wolfpack remains mission ready Aug. 5-7, 2025 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea. The 8th Logistic Readiness Squadron exercised general arming procedures to allow the wolfpack to enter a contingent environment in defense of the Republic of Korea. ( U.S. Army video by Cpl. Marie Paul)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.04.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 01:46
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 973448
    VIRIN: 250805-A-YZ340-1904
    Filename: DOD_111225462
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Beverly Sentinel 25-3: GENARM, by CPL Marie Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    KUNSAN AIR BASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download