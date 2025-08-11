8th Medical Group Practices Triage and Patient Care During Base Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen from the 8th Medical Group established an expeditionary treatment area and conducted a medical drill during a three-day base-wide readiness exercise at Kunsan Air Base, on August 7, 2025. Working in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, teams triaged role players, performed patient treatment and movement, and maintained communication as MOPP conditions shifted up to MOPP 4. The event validated medical response procedures for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) scenarios and reinforced the Wolf Pack’s ability to deliver care under contested conditions.