    8th Medical Group Practices Triage and Patient Care During Base Exercise

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.06.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Mason Hargrove  

    AFN Kunsan

    Airmen from the 8th Medical Group established an expeditionary treatment area and conducted a medical drill during a three-day base-wide readiness exercise at Kunsan Air Base, on August 7, 2025. Working in Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear, teams triaged role players, performed patient treatment and movement, and maintained communication as MOPP conditions shifted up to MOPP 4. The event validated medical response procedures for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) scenarios and reinforced the Wolf Pack’s ability to deliver care under contested conditions.

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.12.2025 01:34
    Category: PSA
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: KR

