    Cadet Troop Leader Training with 1/7 Cav Battalion

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Spc. Steven Day 

    1st Cavalry Division

    Cadet Charlie Williams, a cadet in training through the Cadet Troop Leader Training (CTLT) program in ROTC, describes his experience shadowing leaders within 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025. CTLT allowed Williams to train in live exercises with troopers under his leadership, giving him an authentic leadership experience to bring back to ROTC, and to remember later in his military career. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 18:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 973426
    VIRIN: 250811-A-WV576-3903
    Filename: DOD_111224939
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: TEXAS, US
    Hometown: ASTORIA, OREGON, US

    Ironhorse Brigade
    cadet
    1-7 CAV
    First Team
    CTLT
    Bradley Fighting Vehicle

