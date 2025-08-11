Cadet Troop Leader Training with 1/7 Cav Battalion

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973426" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Cadet Charlie Williams, a cadet in training through the Cadet Troop Leader Training (CTLT) program in ROTC, describes his experience shadowing leaders within 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division on Fort Hood, Texas, Aug. 11, 2025. CTLT allowed Williams to train in live exercises with troopers under his leadership, giving him an authentic leadership experience to bring back to ROTC, and to remember later in his military career. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Steven Day)