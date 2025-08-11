I Am NDW - CTTC Harry Leonard

In our latest I AM NDW Profile, we're proud to introduce Senior Chief Select CTTC Harry Leonard, Assistant Program Manager for Counter UAS at NDW. Get an inside look at his day-to-day responsibilities, opens up about his journey to joining the Navy, discusses his exciting plans post-promotion to Senior Chief, and offers valuable advice for young Sailors.
Join us in congratulating him on his well-deserved promotion and thanking him for his service. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
