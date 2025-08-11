I Am NDW - Scott Slide

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Welcome to another I AM NDW Profile! Today, we're shining a spotlight on Scott Slindee, our Special Assistant to the Commandant for Ceremonies and Protocol. Scott shares fascinating insights into his vital role, from coordinating major events to a truly memorable experience assisting the Carter family during President Jimmy Carter's state funeral. Plus, find out his favorite way to unwind (camping!) and get a sneak peek at exciting upcoming events he's helping coordinate, such as "Concerts on the Avenue" and Navy's 250th birthday and Nation 250! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)