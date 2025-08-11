Welcome to another I AM NDW Profile! Today, we're shining a spotlight on Scott Slindee, our Special Assistant to the Commandant for Ceremonies and Protocol. Scott shares fascinating insights into his vital role, from coordinating major events to a truly memorable experience assisting the Carter family during President Jimmy Carter's state funeral. Plus, find out his favorite way to unwind (camping!) and get a sneak peek at exciting upcoming events he's helping coordinate, such as "Concerts on the Avenue" and Navy's 250th birthday and Nation 250! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 16:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973420
|VIRIN:
|250702-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224730
|Length:
|00:02:55
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, I Am NDW - Scott Slide, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.