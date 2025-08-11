Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW - Scott Slide

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Welcome to another I AM NDW Profile! Today, we're shining a spotlight on Scott Slindee, our Special Assistant to the Commandant for Ceremonies and Protocol. Scott shares fascinating insights into his vital role, from coordinating major events to a truly memorable experience assisting the Carter family during President Jimmy Carter's state funeral. Plus, find out his favorite way to unwind (camping!) and get a sneak peek at exciting upcoming events he's helping coordinate, such as "Concerts on the Avenue" and Navy's 250th birthday and Nation 250! (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 07.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:52
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 973420
    VIRIN: 250702-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111224730
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    naval district washington
    I Am NDW
    Navy 250

