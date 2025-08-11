U.S. Marines conduct a Water Survival Advanced course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 4-8, 2025. The week-long course prepares Marines and sailors for execution of emergency activation plans, water survival and rescue scenarios, and risk mitigation employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 19:06
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|973418
|VIRIN:
|250811-M-VM027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224694
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Marine Corps Water Survival Advanced, by Sgt Dillon Buck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.