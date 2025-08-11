Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Water Survival Advanced

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marines conduct a Water Survival Advanced course on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 4-8, 2025. The week-long course prepares Marines and sailors for execution of emergency activation plans, water survival and rescue scenarios, and risk mitigation employment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 19:06
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    water survival
    Camp Horno
    Swim Qual.
    Rescues
    Marines
    Camp Pendleton

