250805-N-NH911-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 5, 2025) Sailors conduct a mass casualty drill onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operated naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Daniel Kimmelman)
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973417
|VIRIN:
|250805-N-NH911-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224688
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts routine operations, by SN Daniel Kimmelman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.