Camp Pendleton Servicemembers, Civilians attend SPRIRC

Servicemembers and civilians across Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton attend the 2025 Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee implementation training at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5 - 8, 2025. The SPRIRC implementation training intends to strengthen suicide prevention efforts, build stronger collaborations, identify the best practices and recommendations to inform policy, and enhance field implementation and sustainment of all unit-level suicide prevention programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)