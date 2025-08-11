Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Pendleton Servicemembers, Civilians attend SPRIRC

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Cpl. Mary Jenni 

    I Marine Expeditionary Force

    Servicemembers and civilians across Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton attend the 2025 Suicide Prevention and Response Independent Review Committee implementation training at MCB Camp Pendleton, California, Aug. 5 - 8, 2025. The SPRIRC implementation training intends to strengthen suicide prevention efforts, build stronger collaborations, identify the best practices and recommendations to inform policy, and enhance field implementation and sustainment of all unit-level suicide prevention programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Mary R. Jenni)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 16:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973413
    VIRIN: 250811-M-EF648-1001
    Filename: DOD_111224641
    Length: 00:03:24
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Camp Pendleton, USMC, SPRIRC, Suicide Prevention, Spiritual Fitness, Total Fitness

