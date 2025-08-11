Interview with LT Frederick M. Scott, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham

Lt. Frederick M. Scott, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham, speaks from his berth while he discusses the missions, technology and namesake of his cutter. The Cunningham is the Coast Guard's 59th Fast Response Cutter and will be commissioned on Aug. 11, 2025, in Kodiak, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Christie St. Clair)
