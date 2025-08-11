Interview with LT Frederick M. Scott, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. Frederick M. Scott, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham, speaks from his berth while he discusses the missions, technology and namesake of his cutter. The Cunningham is the Coast Guard's 59th Fast Response Cutter and will be commissioned on Aug. 11, 2025, in Kodiak, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Christie St. Clair)