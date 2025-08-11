Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Interview with LT Frederick M. Scott, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    08.06.2025

    Video by Christie St. Clair 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters     

    Lt. Frederick M. Scott, Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham, speaks from his berth while he discusses the missions, technology and namesake of his cutter. The Cunningham is the Coast Guard's 59th Fast Response Cutter and will be commissioned on Aug. 11, 2025, in Kodiak, Alaska. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Christie St. Clair)

    Kodiak Alaska
    fast response cutter
    Coast Guard Cutter Earl Cunningham

