250802-N-IT121-1001 PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2025) Sailors conduct an MK-38 machine gun live fire exercise aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). Abraham Lincoln, flagship of Carrier Strike Group Three, is underway conducting routine training operations in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. As an integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet operates naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic and relevant training to ensure the readiness necessary to execute the U.S. Navy’s timeless role across the full spectrum of military operations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ian Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 16:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973398
|VIRIN:
|250802-N-IT121-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224317
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Abraham Lincoln conducts a live fire exercise, by PO2 Ian Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.