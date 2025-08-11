Teaser: Air Force Drill Team performs for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/973391" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform at the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 1-23, 2025. The Drill Team strengthened partnerships between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies by emphasizing the camaraderie and mutual respect among partner nations. The tattoo brought hundreds of performers together for a cross-cultural exchange using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships. The Drill Team performs more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos, showcasing the Air Force’s readiness and focusing on excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)