Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Teaser: Air Force Drill Team performs for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM

    08.03.2025

    Video by Hayden Hallman 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform at the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 1-23, 2025. The Drill Team strengthened partnerships between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies by emphasizing the camaraderie and mutual respect among partner nations. The tattoo brought hundreds of performers together for a cross-cultural exchange using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships. The Drill Team performs more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos, showcasing the Air Force’s readiness and focusing on excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973391
    VIRIN: 250803-F-NY675-1001
    Filename: DOD_111224281
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, GB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Teaser: Air Force Drill Team performs for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    drill team
    Edinburgh
    Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo
    U.S. Air Force Honor Guard and Drill Team
    REMT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download