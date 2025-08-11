Members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team perform at the 75th Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo in Edinburgh, Scotland, Aug. 1-23, 2025. The Drill Team strengthened partnerships between the U.S. Air Force and U.S. allies by emphasizing the camaraderie and mutual respect among partner nations. The tattoo brought hundreds of performers together for a cross-cultural exchange using music and military drill performances to foster partnerships. The Drill Team performs more than 100 times a year at various events, such as national sporting events and international tattoos, showcasing the Air Force’s readiness and focusing on excellence. (U.S. Air Force video by Hayden Hallman)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973391
|VIRIN:
|250803-F-NY675-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224281
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND, GB
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Teaser: Air Force Drill Team performs for 75th Edinburgh Tattoo, by Hayden Hallman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.