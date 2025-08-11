Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift

    GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES

    08.09.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jackson Haddon, Airman Caleb McDonald and Tech. Sgt. Nicholas Scott

    120th Airlift Wing

    A flight from the 120th Airlift wing flies over Great Falls, Mt. and the surrounding area, August 9, 2025, at Montana Air National Guard Base, Mt. This tour is given as a show of gratitude to employer supporters of the Montana Air National Guard. (Montanan Air National Guard video by A1C Caleb McDonald).

    Date Taken: 08.09.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:18
    Location: GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift, by SSgt Jackson Haddon, A1C Caleb McDonald and TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

