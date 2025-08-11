A flight from the 120th Airlift wing flies over Great Falls, Mt. and the surrounding area, August 9, 2025, at Montana Air National Guard Base, Mt. This tour is given as a show of gratitude to employer supporters of the Montana Air National Guard. (Montanan Air National Guard video by A1C Caleb McDonald).
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 14:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973389
|VIRIN:
|250809-Z-DM159-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111224276
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Boss Lift, by SSgt Jackson Haddon, A1C Caleb McDonald and TSgt Nicholas Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.