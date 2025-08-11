Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lawton Rodeo Oath of Enlistment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo 

    75th Field Artillery Brigade

    U.S. military recruits take their oath of enlistment at a rodeo in Lawton, Oklahoma, Aug. 8, 2025. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Christian Carrillo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 14:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973385
    VIRIN: 250808-A-MC970-6605
    PIN: 080825
    Filename: DOD_111224222
    Length: 00:05:19
    Location: FORT SILL, OKLAHOMA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lawton Rodeo Oath of Enlistment, by SGT Christian Carrillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    military recruits
    Oath of Enlistment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download