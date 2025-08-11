US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cara Dailey, flutist with the U.S. Air Force Band, and Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, speak on their performance at the Basel Military Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 11-19. These units from the 11th Operations Group represented the United States military among more than twenty groups with one thousand performers from more than ten countries and five different continents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)