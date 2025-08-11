Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Air Force Band, Honor Guard perform at Basel Tattoo in Switzerland

    BASEL, BASEL-STADT (DE), SWITZERLAND

    07.08.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cara Dailey, flutist with the U.S. Air Force Band, and Senior Airman Wijeury Collado, ceremonial guardsman with the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team, speak on their performance at the Basel Military Tattoo in Basel, Switzerland, July 11-19. These units from the 11th Operations Group represented the United States military among more than twenty groups with one thousand performers from more than ten countries and five different continents. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Powell)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 13:05
    Location: BASEL, BASEL-STADT (DE), CH

    Air Force Band
    combined forces
    US Air Force Honor Guard
    Joint Base Anacostia - Bolling
    baselmilitarytattoo

