    CP25 ComRel Soccer Match Port of Spain, Trinidad

    PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO

    08.08.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonas Womack 

    U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command / U.S. 4th Fleet

    PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) participate in a community relations soccer match with members of Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 12:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973377
    VIRIN: 250808-N-DI219-2001
    PIN: 250819
    Filename: DOD_111224068
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: PORT OF SPAIN, TT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CP25 ComRel Soccer Match Port of Spain, Trinidad, by PO2 Jonas Womack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CP25, Continuing Promise, Continuing Promise 2025, Enduring Promise, USNS Comfort, US Navy

