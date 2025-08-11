CP25 ComRel Soccer Match Port of Spain, Trinidad

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) participate in a community relations soccer match with members of Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonas Womack)
|08.08.2025
|08.11.2025 12:58
|B-Roll
|973377
|250808-N-DI219-2001
|250819
|DOD_111224068
|00:03:19
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|2
|2
