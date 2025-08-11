Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Change of Command Ceremony August 8, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy video)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 13:00
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973376
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-DU371-7618
|Filename:
|DOD_111224062
|Length:
|01:11:22
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.