    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Change of Command Ceremony 2025

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Video by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville Change of Command Ceremony August 8, 2025, at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. (U.S. Navy video)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 13:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973376
    VIRIN: 250808-N-DU371-7618
    Filename: DOD_111224062
    Length: 01:11:22
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville Change of Command Ceremony 2025, by Tyler Grimes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

