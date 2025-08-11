U.S. Fleet Forces Band Performs at Phase II in Trinidad and Tobago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 9, 2025) The United States Fleet Forces Band “Uncharted Waters” performs at Phase II Pan Groove in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 9, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973365
|VIRIN:
|250809-N-DF135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223863
|Length:
|00:04:51
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
