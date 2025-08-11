Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    37 AS Training Flight B-Roll Package

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    08.06.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belio 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Members from the 37th Airlift Squadron conduct routine training on board a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. The 37 AS “Blue Tail Flies” maintain proficiency in airlift and airdrop capabilities by going on local flights for training and evaluation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 11:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 973360
    VIRIN: 250807-F-OQ558-7774
    Filename: DOD_111223826
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 37 AS Training Flight B-Roll Package, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ramstein Air Base
    C-130J Super Hercules
    37th Airlift Squadron
    Evaluation Flight
    Training
    Airdrop

