37 AS Training Flight B-Roll Package

Members from the 37th Airlift Squadron conduct routine training on board a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. The 37 AS “Blue Tail Flies” maintain proficiency in airlift and airdrop capabilities by going on local flights for training and evaluation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)