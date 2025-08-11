Members from the 37th Airlift Squadron conduct routine training on board a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Aug. 7, 2025. The 37 AS “Blue Tail Flies” maintain proficiency in airlift and airdrop capabilities by going on local flights for training and evaluation. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Cynthia Belío)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973360
|VIRIN:
|250807-F-OQ558-7774
|Filename:
|DOD_111223826
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 37 AS Training Flight B-Roll Package, by TSgt Cynthia Belio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.