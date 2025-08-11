VXS-1: Flying Science for the Fleet

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 is the U.S. Navy’s only research and development squadron; responsible for airborne scientific experimentation and advanced technology development connecting laboratory innovations to operational deployment.



This unique squadron, stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, serves as the crucial link between scientific breakthroughs and operational deployment. Join us as we explore how VXS-1, also known as the "Warlocks," tests and accelerates the development of critical technologies for the U.S. Navy.



Learn how VXS-1 is not just a testing squadron but a vital intersection for innovation and real Fleet applications.



For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil.



