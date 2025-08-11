Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VXS-1: Flying Science for the Fleet

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2025

    Video by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory 

    U.S. Naval Research Laboratory

    The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 is the U.S. Navy’s only research and development squadron; responsible for airborne scientific experimentation and advanced technology development connecting laboratory innovations to operational deployment.

    This unique squadron, stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, serves as the crucial link between scientific breakthroughs and operational deployment. Join us as we explore how VXS-1, also known as the "Warlocks," tests and accelerates the development of critical technologies for the U.S. Navy.

    Learn how VXS-1 is not just a testing squadron but a vital intersection for innovation and real Fleet applications.

    For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil.

    #USNavy #ResearchAndDevelopment #NavalAirStationPatuxentRiver #USNRL #VXS1 #Warlocks #MilitaryTechnology #P3Orion #TwinOtter #C12 #USNavy #ScienceInAction #navalpower

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 11:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973358
    VIRIN: 250811-O-UX334-7870
    Filename: DOD_111223823
    Length: 00:03:01
    Location: PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VXS-1: Flying Science for the Fleet, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Navy
    research and development
    Naval Power
    military technology
    VXS1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download