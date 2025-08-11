The U.S. Naval Research Laboratory’s (NRL) Scientific Development Squadron (VXS) 1 is the U.S. Navy’s only research and development squadron; responsible for airborne scientific experimentation and advanced technology development connecting laboratory innovations to operational deployment.
This unique squadron, stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Maryland, serves as the crucial link between scientific breakthroughs and operational deployment. Join us as we explore how VXS-1, also known as the "Warlocks," tests and accelerates the development of critical technologies for the U.S. Navy.
Learn how VXS-1 is not just a testing squadron but a vital intersection for innovation and real Fleet applications.
For more information, contact NRL Corporate Communications at (202) 480-3746 or nrlpao@nrl.navy.mil.
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:35
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973358
|VIRIN:
|250811-O-UX334-7870
|Filename:
|DOD_111223823
|Length:
|00:03:01
|Location:
|PATUXENT RIVER, MARYLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, VXS-1: Flying Science for the Fleet, by U.S. Naval Research Laboratory, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
