PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 8, 2025) Service members and medical personnel with the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) see patients at a medical site at the National Academy for the Performing Arts in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 8, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rylin Paul)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973357
|VIRIN:
|250808-N-MA550-2001
|PIN:
|08082001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223796
|Length:
|00:04:32
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CP25 Medical Site Port of Spain, Trinidad, by PO2 Rylin Paul, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.