    Robins AFB Airman discovers his connection to first Robins AFB commander

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2025

    Courtesy Video

    78th Air Base Wing

    Capt. Jacob Mathis, 461st Air Control Wing A8 Advanced Program deputy chief, shares his discovery of his connection to the first Robins Air Force Base commander, Col. Charles Thomas, at Robins AFB, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2025. Mathis shared Thomas is his great uncle, which he discovered when his grandmother's sister gave him a picture book of Thomas' military experience.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 11:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973354
    VIRIN: 250808-F-F3494-1001
    Filename: DOD_111223761
    Length: 00:05:11
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    Robins Air Force Base
    461st Air Control Wing
    Liberaiders

