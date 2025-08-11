Robins AFB Airman discovers his connection to first Robins AFB commander

Capt. Jacob Mathis, 461st Air Control Wing A8 Advanced Program deputy chief, shares his discovery of his connection to the first Robins Air Force Base commander, Col. Charles Thomas, at Robins AFB, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2025. Mathis shared Thomas is his great uncle, which he discovered when his grandmother's sister gave him a picture book of Thomas' military experience.
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:28
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973354
|VIRIN:
|250808-F-F3494-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223761
|Length:
|00:05:11
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
