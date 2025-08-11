Robins AFB Airman discovers his connection to first Robins AFB commander

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Capt. Jacob Mathis, 461st Air Control Wing A8 Advanced Program deputy chief, shares his discovery of his connection to the first Robins Air Force Base commander, Col. Charles Thomas, at Robins AFB, Georgia, Aug. 11, 2025. Mathis shared Thomas is his great uncle, which he discovered when his grandmother's sister gave him a picture book of Thomas' military experience.