PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) pose with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Ministry of Health from the Insect Vector Control in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deven Fernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 11:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973352
|VIRIN:
|250807-N-DF135-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223746
|Length:
|00:03:09
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Preventative Medicine at Ministry of Health Insect Vector Control During CP25, by PO2 Deven Fernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.