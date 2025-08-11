Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh 

    982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera) (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera)(Airborne), demonstrate their skills as 46V Visual Information Specialists at the 40th annual Leapfest competition hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard in Kingston, R.I., Aug. 2, 2025. Visual Information Specialists (MOS 46V) are tasked with capturing footage across the full spectrum of military operations—including combat, training exercises, and humanitarian missions—in order to document historical events and provide critical visual intelligence to commanders. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 10:57
    Location: KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 46V Visual Information Specialists, by SSG Keith Thornburgh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    VI
    Combat Camera (COMCAM)
    46v
    PA

