U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera)(Airborne), demonstrate their skills as 46V Visual Information Specialists at the 40th annual Leapfest competition hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard in Kingston, R.I., Aug. 2, 2025. Visual Information Specialists (MOS 46V) are tasked with capturing footage across the full spectrum of military operations—including combat, training exercises, and humanitarian missions—in order to document historical events and provide critical visual intelligence to commanders. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|973350
|VIRIN:
|250802-A-FU327-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223711
|Length:
|00:00:58
|Location:
|KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
