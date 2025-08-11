video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers assigned to 982nd Signal Company (Combat Camera)(Airborne), demonstrate their skills as 46V Visual Information Specialists at the 40th annual Leapfest competition hosted by the Rhode Island National Guard in Kingston, R.I., Aug. 2, 2025. Visual Information Specialists (MOS 46V) are tasked with capturing footage across the full spectrum of military operations—including combat, training exercises, and humanitarian missions—in order to document historical events and provide critical visual intelligence to commanders. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Keith Thornburgh)