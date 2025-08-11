PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad (Aug. 7, 2025) Sailors assigned to the Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) provide medical aid to Trinbagonian patients at the medical site in Port of Spain, Trinidad during Continuing Promise 2025, Aug. 7, 2025. Continuing Promise 2025 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Hunter)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973340
|VIRIN:
|250807-A-LS473-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111223521
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|PORT OF SPAIN, TT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, CP25 Port of Spain Medsite Operations and Distinguished Visitors, by SGT William Hunter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.