Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East K-9 Unit conducts training

A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) East K-9 unit conducts training August 5-6, 2025, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and aboard the USCGC Richard Snyder (WPC 1127) in Portsmouth, Virginia. The K-9 unit within MSRT East and West consists of 18 different dogs and handlers across the country who specialize in detecting explosives as part of MSRT's counterterrorism mission. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)