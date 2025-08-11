Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team East K-9 Unit conducts training

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard East District   

    A Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team (MSRT) East K-9 unit conducts training August 5-6, 2025, at Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City in Elizabeth City, North Carolina and aboard the USCGC Richard Snyder (WPC 1127) in Portsmouth, Virginia. The K-9 unit within MSRT East and West consists of 18 different dogs and handlers across the country who specialize in detecting explosives as part of MSRT's counterterrorism mission. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 09:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 973336
    VIRIN: 250805-G-TW220-1002
    Filename: DOD_111223449
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US

    MSRT
    Bills
    law enforcement
    K-9
    USCG

