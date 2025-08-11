Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ramstein Education Center (720p)

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY

    08.10.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    Danielle Graff, Education Services Specialist at the Ramstein Education Center, shares how service members can start their education journey while enlisted. The military offers unique educational benefits, including tuition assistance and testing services on base. (Defense Media Activity video by Airman 1st Class Rebekah Moran)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 08:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 973333
    VIRIN: 250811-F-GM818-1002
    Filename: DOD_111223189
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, DE

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Ramstein Education Center (720p), by A1C Rebekah Moran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CLEP
    TA
    DSST
    Ramstein Education Center
    Education
    Guidance Counseling

