Marine Corps Base Hawaii opens for the final day of the 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show, Aug. 10, 2025.The Kaneohe Bay Air Show provides an opportunity to showcase the aircraft, equipment and capabilities of the armed forces in the Indo-Pacific region to the local community. The air show, which contained aerial performances, static displays, demonstrations and vendors, was designed to celebrate MCBH’s longstanding relationship with the local community. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Indio Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.11.2025 02:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|973327
|VIRIN:
|250810-M-JK065-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111222690
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2025 Kaneohe Bay Air Show: Day 2, by LCpl Indio Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
