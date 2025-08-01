Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kadena Commissary Hosts Shopping Dash Event

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.06.2025

    Video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Mark Bissell, the Kadena Air Base commissary officer, speaks about the Shopping Dash event, in partnership with Military Auto Source, at Kadena AB, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The Defense Commissary Agency's mission is to provide grocery items at significant savings, improving quality of life and readiness as a vital part of the military compensation package. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2025
    Date Posted: 08.11.2025 00:39
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

