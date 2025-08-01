Kadena Commissary Hosts Shopping Dash Event

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Mark Bissell, the Kadena Air Base commissary officer, speaks about the Shopping Dash event, in partnership with Military Auto Source, at Kadena AB, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 6, 2025. The Defense Commissary Agency's mission is to provide grocery items at significant savings, improving quality of life and readiness as a vital part of the military compensation package. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)