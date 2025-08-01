U.S. Marines and Panama's AERONAVAL train together in the jungles of Panama, exchanging survival skills, building shelters from natural materials, and strengthening bonds through shared knowledge and experience.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2025 23:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|973321
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-JC347-9165
|Filename:
|DOD_111222661
|Length:
|00:02:06
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marines and Panama AERONAVAL conduct bilateral training, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
